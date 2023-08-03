Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 297 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of MNGPF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

