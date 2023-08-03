Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Up 4.1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.50 and last traded at C$28.96. 79,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 197,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.25.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.3550052 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.27%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

