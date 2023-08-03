Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.31.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.