Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.46. 2,466,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,910. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

