Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.36-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.36-$8.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.13.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.85. 3,288,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,555. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $206.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 425.35% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

