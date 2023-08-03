Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 188029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.85.
The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 479.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 497,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 63.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after buying an additional 114,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
