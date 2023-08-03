MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.17 billion. MasTec also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Down 0.9 %

MTZ traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $120.97. 1,526,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.