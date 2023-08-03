McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 723 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.24. 2,317,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,119. The firm has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

