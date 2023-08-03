McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS:ESGV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 225,196 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

