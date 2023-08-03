McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,297. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

