McDonald’s (MCD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $319.00 to $343.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $308.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $304.00 to $310.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $346.00 to $383.00.

7/28/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $315.00 to $330.00.

7/27/2023 – McDonald’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $326.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $320.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $319.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $316.00 to $319.00.

7/20/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $330.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $327.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $308.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2023 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.67. 614,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,208. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

