McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in McKesson were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

McKesson Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE MCK traded up $18.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,905. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.97. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $435.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

