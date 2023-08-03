Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

PFE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 25,398,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,499,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

