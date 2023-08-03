Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 8,460 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Gorman-Rupp comprises approximately 15.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp owned about 3.95% of Gorman-Rupp worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 183,816 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of GRC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,294. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

