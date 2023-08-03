Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 151 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $451.19. 3,167,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,137. The company has a market cap of $349.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

