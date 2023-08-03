MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.20

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$24.20 and last traded at C$24.19, with a volume of 478244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEG shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.65.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.0016667 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

