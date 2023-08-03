Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

