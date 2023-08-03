Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 730 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

