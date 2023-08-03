Mengis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of MGM stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 13,564,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,687. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

