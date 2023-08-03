Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,380 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

NYSE NTR traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

