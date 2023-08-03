Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,971. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

