Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,850,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.