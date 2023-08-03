Mercury General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Mercury General Price Performance

MCY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.57. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 448,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 78.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.1% during the first quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 656,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCY shares. StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

