MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MeridianLink stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $185,593.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MeridianLink by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MeridianLink by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in MeridianLink by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

