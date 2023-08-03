MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 9,180,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,048. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

