Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 158,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $76,136,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $789,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,774. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

