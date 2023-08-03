Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 1,145,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,831,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

