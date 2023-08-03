Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 3%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 19,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 79,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Mogo Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.97.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

