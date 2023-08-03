Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 90,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.67. 6,649,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,076,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

