Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 10,281 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $28.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,297,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $29.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

