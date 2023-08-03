Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.85. 2,831,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,239. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $315.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

