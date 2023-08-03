Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.