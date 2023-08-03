Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,944,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,631,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.39 and its 200 day moving average is $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $823.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,807 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

