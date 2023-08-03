Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,847. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

