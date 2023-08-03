Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.31. 94,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,689. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $912.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $127.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

