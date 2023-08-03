Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 44,788 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

DFUV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,859. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

