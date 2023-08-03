Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,100 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 677,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. 339,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,309. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Miller bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

