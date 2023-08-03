Monashee Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,532 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,016,000 after purchasing an additional 504,499 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

GTLS stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,432. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.20.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.