Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 9th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $532.68. 451,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,303. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

