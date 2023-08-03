Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 11.1%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 63,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

