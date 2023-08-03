Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 249 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $152.37 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

