Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

