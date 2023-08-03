Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.