Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 120.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Icahn Enterprises

About Icahn Enterprises

(Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.