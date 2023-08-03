Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 1.46% of Key Tronic worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Key Tronic Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

