Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.83 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

