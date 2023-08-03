Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after buying an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,722.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,255,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 2,175,655 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

