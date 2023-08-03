Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.53% of Hooker Furnishings worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 4.5 %

HOFT opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.01. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is -149.15%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

