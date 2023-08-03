Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZURVY
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zurich Insurance Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.