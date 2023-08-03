Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 551,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $27.56. 88,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth $1,789,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

